Tylko prawdziwi fani Jacka Sparrowa i "Piratów z Karaibów" rozwiążą ten QUIZ
Johnny Depp (dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow) swooshed in to surprise some sick children at a Canadian hospital on Monday [August 14, 2017]. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 54, declared "I come in peace" as he paraded around the wards of the Vancouver hospital. "Captain Jack's ship arrived under a veil of secrecy and was met at the entrance by patients who gave the pirate the lay of the land," announced a spokesperson from the British Columbia Children's Hospital. "Blowing into the playroom with his first mates Hollywood actor Johnny Depp brought his pirate playfulness to the children assembled for a Pirate Party". The kids seemed delighted by the swashbuckling star, who stayed with them for almost six hours. Pictured: Johnny Depp (dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow) with sick children in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Splash News and Picture Agency does not claim any Copyright or License in the attached material. Any downloading fees charged by Splash are for Splash's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any Copyright or License in the material. By publishing this material , the user expressly agrees to indemnify and to hold Splash harmless from any claims, demands, or causes of action arising out of or connected in any way with user's publication of the material.
/
AKPA
/
BCCHF/SPLASH
Pięć filmów, gwiazdy w obsadzie i fascynujące przygody. Taka jest seria opowieści o "Piratach z Karaibów". Baśniowa, zabawna, emocjonująca i trzymająca w napięciu. W pięciu filmach z serii zagrały wielkie gwiazdy. Pamiętacie wszystkie filmu? Sprawdźcie się w naszym quizie.